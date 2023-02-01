Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget has given an impression that it is an exercise for development projects in BJP-ruled states, particularly those going to polls, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Unemployment, price rise and inflation have been ignored and there are no constructive efforts aimed at financial independence of states, Stalin said in a statement.

The budget has created an impression that it is for development projects in BJP-ruled states, especially those heading for elections. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are among the BJP-ruled states that would go to polls this year. Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, both Congress-ruled states, also would go to polls in 2023.

The annual exercise has not given any confidence for the poor, middle class people and for the marginalised, oppressed people. There is no project announcement for Tamil Nadu and there is no fund allocation for the AIIMS hospital in Madurai, the Chief Minister pointed out.

Though there are welcome features like increase in rebate limit in personal income tax, new nursing colleges and interest free loan to states, the rebate is applicable only for the new tax regime. He suggested that the increase in rebate should be extended to the old tax regime as well.

"In short, the Union Budget has as usual created a big disappointment for Tamil Nadu and its people," Stalin said.

