New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed a condolence resolution in memory of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

According to an official release, the Cabinet paid homage to Dr Singh by observing a two-minute silence. A seven-day state mourning has been declared until January 1, 2025.

During this period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across India and in all Indian Missions and High Commissions abroad. Dr Manmohan Singh will also be accorded a state funeral. On the day of the funeral, a half-day holiday will be declared for all Central Government offices and CPSUs.

The Cabinet expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, who died on December 26, 2024, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, West Punjab, in undivided India, Dr Singh had an illustrious academic career. He earned a Master's degree in Economics from Panjab University in 1954, followed by a Tripos in Economics from the University of Cambridge in 1957, graduating with First Class Honours. He was awarded a DPhil in Economics by the University of Oxford in 1962.

Dr Singh began his career as a Senior Lecturer at Panjab University, Chandigarh, before becoming a Professor of Economics at the same institution. In 1969, he joined the Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University, as a Professor of International Trade.

He held numerous significant positions, including Economic Adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Trade in 1971, Chief Economic Adviser to the Ministry of Finance (1972-1976), Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (1976-1980), Member Secretary of the Planning Commission (1980-1982), and Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (1982-1985).

Among the many accolades conferred upon him, the most notable are the Padma Vibhushan (1987), the Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary Award of the Indian Science Congress (1995), the Euromoney Award for Finance Minister of the Year (1993), and the Adam Smith Prize from the University of Cambridge (1956).

As India's Finance Minister (1991-1996), Dr Singh played a pivotal role in initiating a comprehensive policy of economic reforms.

Dr Singh served as Prime Minister from May 22, 2004, to May 2009, and again from May 2009 to 2014.

In his passing, the nation has lost an eminent statesman, a renowned economist, and a distinguished leader who left an indelible mark on Indian society.

The Cabinet extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and the nation to the bereaved family.

The mortal remains of the former Prime Minister will be placed at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. According to Congress Party sources, a 'last darshan' is scheduled for Saturday from 8:00 to 10:00 am.

Renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as Finance Minister, Dr Singh will be cremated near Rajghat, where the last rites of former Prime Ministers are performed.

Several politicians and eminent personalities from various walks of life have expressed their sorrow over his demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday night, condoled the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, stating that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

Dr Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related ailments. He suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home before being rushed to AIIMS. (ANI)

