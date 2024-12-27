Ujjain, December 27: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 53-year-old man allegedly lost his voice temporarily after a Chinese string (manjha) slit his throat in Ujjain. The incident occurred when the victim was riding his scooter on Thursday morning, December 26. Police officials said that the manjha of a flying kite got stuck around the victim's neck and slit his throat on the Patidar bridge.

During the preliminary investigation, the police learned that the victim, Prahlad Mode, met with a similar accident on the same bridge two years ago, reports FPJ. It is also reported that the kite's string left a deep cut in the victim's throat. Onlookers who saw the man bleeding immediately called up 108 ambulances and sent him to a local hospital for treatment. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Youth Dies 6 Days After Injuring Neck While Trying Somersault in Neemuch, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

It is learned that the victim got a total of eight stitches to seal the cut. Although the victim is said to be out of danger, he is unable to speak. Cops said that a similar incident took place with Mode a few years ago when he travelled on the same bridge. Back then, an abrasive string (manjha) left a similar cut on his throat. Since that ancient, Mode made it a point to wear a muffler while travelling.

However, on Thursday, he was not wearing a muffler when the incident took place. The victim also said that when the string cut his throat, he tried to grab the manjha with his hand, which resulted in cuts to his fingers. After the incident, Prahlad’s son Kundan urged the Municipal Corporation and local authorities to install protective wires on both sides of high-risk areas, including Patidar Bridge. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Marries 2 Men Through Court Marriage During 2-Month Period in Balaghat, Later Decides To Stay With Second Husband.

He also advised officials to place large flex banners to create awareness about the importance of driving slowly and protecting one's throat.

