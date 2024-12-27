Muzaffarnagar, December 27: Two people were killed while another was seriously injured after their motorcycle crashed into a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Chachroli village on Morna-Bhojheri road under the Bhopa police station limits amid rainy conditions, they said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 10 Devotees Injured As Mini Bus Overturns in Muzaffarnagar (Watch Video).

"The victims were returning from Bhojheri to Morna when their motorcycle skidded on the rain-slicked road and crashed into a tree. Two of them, Ankit (27) and Sarvesh (22), died on the spot," Circle Officer Devwart Bajpai told PTI. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Couple, 10-Year-Old Son Killed As Car Rams Into Truck on Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway.

The third rider, Sumit, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the district hospital for treatment, he added.