New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Hawai Chappal to Hawai Yatra! India's aviation journey reflects how dreams once grounded have now soared to become a reality, and the mega transformation the sector has witnessed is aligned with the Viksit Bharat Vision of PM Narendra Modi. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu spoke of India's remarkable turnaround story while unveiling a book, Above and Beyond, written by Shiv Kumar Mohanka, DIG of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

"This book is like an encyclopedia of India's aviation sector, a rare and remarkable feat. It is a special moment for me, as it's uncommon to come across a book that captures the entire length and breadth of aviation, from the airside to the terminal and the landside. DIG Mohanka has thoughtfully covered every agency and individual who contributes to making aviation what it is today. The title Above and Beyond beautifully embodies the spirit of India's aviation journey," said Ram Mohan Naidu at the launch of the book.

Mohanka, a well-known expert in civil aviation, has captured his experiences in the sector for over three decades and has produced what he calls a "must-carry for all fliers" in the country. The 445-page book is a fascinating collection of facts and ideas that will not only excite you but will also make you wonder how little you know of the various facets of flying.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Former Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India, also lauded the work, saying, "I believe this book will serve as the bible in aviation in India and beyond."

"For instance, did you know that our taste buds act differently at 35000 feet, and therefore the food cooked for fliers gets special herbs and spices to make it compatible? Did you know that not too long into the future we shall witness vertical takeoff and landing? Do you know why Delhi airport's code is DEL while Chennai is not CHE but MAA and Itanagar is not ITA but HGI? How do pregnancy or certain health conditions impact your flight experience, or what simple hacks can make air travel smoother? Above and Beyond answers these everyday questions with insight and charm - blending aviation facts, personal anecdotes, and expert perspectives from Mohanka's three-decade-long service in the CISF," he said.

The book goes beyond the glamour of air travel, delving into the real experiences of passengers and the challenges that persist. Based on a survey of 1,500 flyers, the author identifies 262 recurring issues, from service lapses to infrastructure gaps, and simultaneously offers constructive insights into how India's aviation ecosystem can evolve further to meet global standards.

Having served at airports in Patna, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, and with the United Nations Mission in Kosovo, Mohanka offers a unique, insider's view of aviation, one that goes beyond the tarmac to the heart of human experience in the skies.

"Aviation is not just about planes and passengers - it's about people, precision, and progress. Through this book, I wanted to demystify flying and share what happens behind the scenes--the unseen coordination, the discipline, and the dreams that make every takeoff possible," said Mohanka, who is decorated with the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Above and Beyond traces the evolution of air travel--from the early days of limited access to today's era of mass connectivity. It explores how advancements in safety, sustainability, and service have democratised flying, turning what was once a luxury into a lifeline for millions.

Under PM Modi's vision of "Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik", the dream of connecting 'Hawai Chappal' to 'Hawai Yatra' has become a defining symbol of New India's aspirations. The country now boasts 162 operational airports, up from just 74 in 2014, making India the third-largest aviation market after the US and China.

India's aviation sector today contributes significantly to the national economy - enabling trade, tourism, regional connectivity, and employment. The sector's multiplier effect is visible across industries, from logistics and infrastructure to hospitality, reinforcing aviation's role as one of the key engines of economic growth. (ANI)

