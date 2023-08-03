New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of re-establishing India as a global hub of education, Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar jointly launched the Study in India Portal in New Delhi on Thursday.

The portal is a one-stop platform that will simplify international students’ academic journey in India. The Portal is a dedicated website that will provide comprehensive information about Indian Higher Education Institutions.

The portal will present information about the academic facilities, research support, and related information.

The new portal will also provide an integrated one-stop solution for the student registration and visa application process.

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar; Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi; Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Singh; Member of Parliament, Mahesh Sharma; senior officials of Ministry of Education and Skill Development and Ambassadors of more than 10 countries attended the event.

On the occasion, students from Russia, Thailand, Japan, Ethiopia, Ecuador, Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea who are currently studying in India, presented souvenirs from their culture as a token of respect to dignitaries.

Study in India (SII) Portal will illustrate academic programs covering but not limited to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and Doctoral level programs as well as courses in Indian Knowledge System like Yoga, Ayurveda, classical arts etc.

The website portal will present information about the academic facilities, research support, and related information. The new website will now have the provision for students to apply to more than one institute/course of their choice. The new portal will provide an integrated one-stop solution for the student registration and visa application process.

Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said that SII Portal is a one-stop platform that will simplify international students’ academic journey in India.

"Guided by the NEP, the SII Portal reflects our commitment to make India a preferred education destination as well as to blur academic boundaries for shaping a prosperous future", he added.

Pradhan further said with the vision of the Prime Minister Modi of making education transcend geo-political boundaries, the Study In India Portal is going to be a pivotal step in making India a preferred destination for higher education among students worldwide

While addressing the gathering, S Jaishankar said that the portal signifies the Government’s commitment to making India a global hub of education by welcoming students of diverse backgrounds. It will establish a strong international footprint of the brand ‘India’ in the education sphere.

"From registration to visa approval and selecting desired courses or institutions, the portal will simply the entire journey of the international students wishing to study in India", he added.

The Minister further said that the presence of international students will also benefit domestic students by connecting them more closely to globalizing world and preparing them better for the global workplace.

He mentioned how the implementation of NEP2020 has already initiated the entrance of foreign universities in India and the opening of international campuses of our premier institutions.

The Study in India programme offers a streamlined and well-organized application process for international students seeking higher education opportunities in Indian Higher Education Institutes.

From registration to visa approval, the online platform simplifies the entire journey, enabling students to choose their desired courses, receive institute offer letters, and successfully pursue their academic dreams in India. By providing a seamless experience, the SII programme continues to attract talented and ambitious students from around the world to study in India's vibrant and culturally diverse academic environment. (ANI)

