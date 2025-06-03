New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary inaugurated the new state-of-the-art Headquarters Building of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in New Delhi on Tuesday.

FM Sitharaman also praised the record time in which the new building was completed and lauded the DRI's role in national security, safeguarding India's economic frontiers, and commitment to curbing smuggling.

According to a release from the Ministry of Finance, Sitharaman called on DRI officers to imbue themselves with the spirit of the clarion call of 'Reform, Perform, and Transform' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and embrace three key imperatives as enforcement agencies-Do not view enforcement and facilitation as opposing ends of the spectrum; Investigate holistically, keeping the big picture in focus, not merely chasing isolated infractions; Enforcement operations should be rooted not only in data but also in dharma.

Also present on the occasion were Arvind Shrivastava, Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance; Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC); Shri Mohan Kumar Singh, Member (Compliance Management), CBIC; Abhai Kumar Srivastav, Director General, DRI; and the senior officials of CBIC and other law enforcement agencies, including foreign delegates.Sitharaman emphasised that in addition to affecting seizures, the focus should be to dismantle the entire syndicates by reaching the last mile highlighted on the need to enhance inter-agency cooperation as well as improved coordination with international counterparts in the era of transnational economic crimes.Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary commended the speed with which DRI has worked towards incorporating technology and data analytics into its functioning. Shri Chaudhary appreciated that DRI holds a respected position among law enforcement agencies not only in India but also on the global platform.While, Arvind Shrivastava appreciated the role of DRI in creating a safe and secure economic environment which is the cornerstone of India's march towards Viksit Bharat, and concluded that the building will represent a renewed dedication to take DRI forward with integrity, intelligence and innovation.In his address on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar Agarwal extended his congratulations to the entire DRI team as well as CPWD and other government departments on the inauguration of the HQ building. Shri Agarwal stated that with the robust indirect tax collections and an increase in the taxpayer base, the role of CBIC in the economic growth of the country is increasing and in order to meet the ever-evolving landscape, it is imperative to focus on infrastructural development and to enhance the institutional capabilities.Earlier, in in his welcome address, while describing the distinct features of the new headquarters building, Abhai Kumar Srivastav extended his gratitude to all the stakeholders involved and reiterated DRI's resolve to uphold its core values of integrity, vigilance, and service to the nation.

In his vote of thanks, Brij Bhushan Gupta, Principal ADG, DRI HQ, expressed gratitude to all the distinguished guests and also to the team of CPWD involved in the construction of the facility.

According to the Finance Ministry's statement, the newly inaugurated building is equipped with modern amenities and technological infrastructure designed to support the evolving needs of the agency in combating complex financial crimes and cross-border illegal trade.

The building occupies a plot area of 6,200 square metres, has been meticulously designed to meet the operational requirements of the DRI, while incorporating a range of sustainable and energy-efficient features. These include rainwater harvesting, a sewage treatment plant, solar power panels, and other eco-friendly initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact.

The design also emphasises inclusivity and staff welfare, with provisions such as barrier-free access, ramps, elevators, and a creche to support working parents, ensuring a modern and accommodating workspace for all. (ANI)

