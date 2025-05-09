New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired a high-level meeting on Friday with senior health ministry officers to review emergency health systems preparedness.

The current status of medical preparedness for handling emergency cases was presented to the Union Minister. He was apprised of the actions taken regarding deployment of ambulances, ensuring adequate availability of medical supplies, including equipment, medicines, and blood vials and consumables, hospital readiness in terms of beds, ICU, and HDU, deployment of BHISHM Cubes, advanced mobile trauma care units, etc.

Hospitals and medical institutions have been advised to ensure the availability of essential drugs, an adequate supply of blood, oxygen, trauma care kits, etc.

AIIMS New Delhi and other central government hospitals have mobilised doctors and nurses with supplies for ready deployment. They have been advised to coordinate with state and district administration, armed forces and regional associations of doctors, nurses, paramedics, private sector hospitals, charitable institutions, etc., to strengthen the emergency response networks in a collaborative manner.

Additionally, nationwide mock drills for disaster preparedness have been conducted at AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER and other premier hospitals.

To build capacity in emergency healthcare, additional training modules for CPR, first aid, and basic life support are being rolled out with support from the Indian Red Cross Society, the National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW), AIIMS New Delhi, and iGOT.

Union Health Secretary apprised about a series of her meetings with states/UTs, and central government hospitals and healthcare institutes for seamless coordination with relevant stakeholders at the centre and within the states for ensuring effective response.

Union Health Minister has directed to ensure that all medical emergency response health systems be adequately equipped and functional at all times. He also directed the implementation of ground-level linkages with all state governments, particularly at the district levels, especially border states, to be effectively established to ensure immediate emergency healthcare, if required. He also directed that a 24*7 control and command centre in the Ministry should monitor ongoing efforts and support states in the present times.

Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services and emergency response across all regions. (ANI)

