New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): As Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed appointment letters to 1400 nurses on Sunday, CM Gupta said that the government is making efforts to tackle the shortage of medical staff and medicines.

Rekha Gupta told the reporters, "It is a matter of great joy that, after many years in the history of the Delhi government, appointment letters for permanent nursing staff have been distributed by the government. For years, due to a shortage of staff, Delhi's hospitals have been running in a disorganised manner. The government has made significant efforts within its tenure to fill these vacancies, and today, approximately 1,400 nurses have been given appointment letters."

Delhi CM further congratulated the health department and the Health Ministry.

"Our effort is to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines, doctors, staff, or infrastructure in Delhi's hospitals. From the bottom of our hearts, we extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire health department, the Health Ministry, and the Health Minister. We request everyone to come together and serve the people of Delhi," CM Gupta said.

During the same event, Union Minister Nadda and CM Rekha Gupta also flagged off Ayushman Bharat Registration Vans in Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday.

Addressing the event, the BJP chief slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not using Rs 1700 crore under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme for public welfare.

He said, "Under PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, we had given Rs 1700 crore to Delhi between 2021 to February 2025, but not one penny was spent, and now the responsibility of the expenditure of this fund for the public welfare has fallen on the shoulders of (Delhi CM) Rekha ji."

Continuing his attack against AAP, he added, "We were ready to quench Delhi's thirst with water, but you kept the vessel upside down, so what could be done? On February 20, you turned up the vessel, so you got Ayushman Bharat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ready to provide Rs 5 lakh for the poor's healthcare since September 2, 2017. Their pride came in between. They did injustice to the poor."

Lauding Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Nadda targeted Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic and called AAP shortsighted.

"A wise man is farsighted and thinks of Ayushman Arogya Mandir, and shortsighted ones bring Mohalla Clinics. From the time a mother conceives a child to the time the child turns two, Ayushman Arogya Mandir takes care of all the vaccinations. India is playing a lead role in reproductive and child health care," JP Nadda said. (ANI)

