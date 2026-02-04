New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda formally released the "Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines" document at Kartavya Bhavan on the eve of World Cancer Day.

A major step towards evidence-led, high-quality and patient-centric oncology care nationwide.

Nadda took to X, expressing confidence in the guidelines in ensuring "India-specific care" for better outcomes for patients.

"On the eve of World Cancer Day, released Evidence-based Guidelines for Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation. I am confident that these guidelines will ensure standardised, high-quality India-specific care and will reduce practice variation, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Government of India is committed to invest in research, capacity building and health system strengthening to achieve health for all," he wrote on X.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the guidelines aim to provide a standardised, evidence-based framework for the diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care of lung cancer patients across the country, ensuring high-quality, accessible, and patient-centric care. Developed by leading experts and stakeholders in oncology, the document seeks to strengthen clinical decision-making, promote best practices, and reduce variations in treatment outcomes.

Congratulating the Department of Health Research (DHR), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and partner institutions, Nadda lauded their collaborative efforts in developing India's first nationally developed evidence-based cancer guideline. He noted that the guidelines would play a critical role in standardising clinical practices, strengthening decision-making, and ensuring high-quality, patient-centric cancer care across the country.

Nadda also stated that the release of the Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines marks a strong national resolve to combat cancer through science, compassion, and leadership. He congratulated the Department of Health Research, Directorate General of Health Services, and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, along with all partner institutions, for their dedicated efforts in developing these landmark national guidelines.

The Union Minister emphasised that early detection remains one of the biggest challenges in lung cancer management and stressed the need to strengthen preventive and screening strategies, particularly among high-risk populations. He reiterated the Government's firm commitment to expanding research, innovation, and scientific collaboration to improve early diagnosis, treatment outcomes, and long-term survivorship.

Highlighting the significance of evidence-based policymaking, Nadda stated that India must not merely replicate international models but lead with indigenous, context-specific solutions. He underlined that these Guidelines reflect India's leadership in developing its own evidence-based frameworks, suited to the country's healthcare realities, disease burden, and resource settings, rather than relying solely on European or Western clinical protocols, the release noted.

The Minister further noted that evidence-based guidelines enhance the validity, credibility, and authenticity of clinical decision-making, ensuring consistent, high-quality, and patient-centric care across public and private healthcare systems.

Reaffirming the government's unwavering resolve, Nadda stated that India's fight against cancer will be guided by scientific rigour, compassionate care, and inclusive healthcare delivery, ensuring that no patient is left behind. He noted that the guidelines released today provide evidence-based recommendations for both treatment and palliation, enabling clinicians across the country to deliver standardised, high-quality care appropriate to the Indian context, thereby reducing variations in clinical practice and improving patient outcomes.

The Guidelines comprise 15 evidence-based recommendations addressing both treatment and palliative care for lung cancer. Developed using internationally accepted methodologies, including systematic evidence synthesis and contextualisation to the Indian healthcare setting, the Guidelines aim to standardise clinical practices across public and private sectors, strengthen early diagnosis and treatment pathways, and enhance palliative care services, thereby improving patient outcomes and quality of life.The Guidelines have been made available on the DHR website for access by all stakeholders. In addition, a plain-language summary will also be provided to facilitate easy understanding and reference for patients, families, and caregivers, as per the release.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary (Health), Dr Rajiv Bahl Secretary, Department of Health Research, Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Anu Nagar, Additional Secretary, DHR, Senior officials from the Ministry, and experts contributing to the Guidelines were also present at the event. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)