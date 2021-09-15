New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday made a surprise visit to the Centre-run RML hospital here to take stock of the functioning of various departments.

During his two-and-half-hour-long visit from around 2.15 pm, the minister visited the emergency department, the trauma facility, the OPD building, some patient wards, the pharmacy and the canteen at the hospital, among others, according to sources.

He is learnt to have interacted with the hospital's staff and doctors, and discussed the problems faced by them and what can be done to solve them.

To ramp up healthcare services, Mandaviya has been visiting government hospitals and healthcare facilities, the sources said.

Earlier this month, the minister visited a CGHS dispensary at South Avenue as a regular patient and lauded the chief medical officer on duty, saying the latter interacted with him, listened to his problems and treated him well.

Earlier, minister also had visited AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital.

