New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will represent India in the 76th World Health Assembly, which kicked off on Sunday, in Switzerland's Geneva.

The 76th World Health Assembly is being held from May 21 to 30.

In resonance with India's commitment to a healthier world, the Union Health Minister will deliver a keynote address at side events for 'Heal in India and Heal by India', as well as 'Together we fight against TB' reiterating India's contribution in the field of Medical Value Travel and India's resolve to eliminate Tuberculosis from India by 2025.

During the course of his stay till May 24, the Union Minister will attend various bilateral meetings from nations across the globe, fostering opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries and also participating in media interaction.

The bilateral meetings will engage representatives from Singapore, France, Netherlands, USA, Bangladesh, Argentina, Brazil, Qatar and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Additionally, a multilateral meeting is also scheduled with representatives from BRICS (Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa).

The key agenda for this assembly will include discussions and deliberations on the issues of Universal Health Coverage, Public Health Emergencies, Health & Well-Being, and more effective and efficient World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizing the importance of global collaborations and partnerships for building resilient global health architecture and collectively striving to achieve Universal Health Coverage through value-based healthcare. (ANI)

