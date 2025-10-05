Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured the government would ensure all necessary help to the farmers of Maharashtra affected by the recent rains leading to crop losses.

Speaking at the inauguration of the expanded capacity of Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, Shah said that MLAs of the National Democratic Alliance donated one month's salary to the relief fund to help the affected farmers.

"Yesterday, all three of them (Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) had a long meeting with me. On behalf of Modi ji, I have assured him that the Maharashtra government should send us a detailed report. Modi ji will not delay in helping the farmers of Maharashtra. All this has happened because the people of Maharashtra have elected a government that cares about everyone. All our NDA MLAs have donated one month's salary to the relief fund," Shah said.

"The Maharashtra government has taken many initiatives to help the farmers," he added.

Shah further highlighted the renaming of the districts -- Ahmednagar to Ahilyanagar and Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were only possible under the BJP-Sena government.

"This is something that only the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj can do. Today I felt good that this (Ahilyanagar) district has been associated with the name of Ahilyabai. The BJP had changed the name of Aurangabad. This is something that only the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj can do," he said.

The Minister, during his state visit, also visited the Shirid Sai Dham. (ANI)

