New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's family with the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerana Geet Puraskar 2025 on Tuesday.

The award was presented by the Ministry of Culture of the Maharashtra government to Veer Savarkar, who composed the song 'Anadi Mi... Anant Mi.' Amit Shah shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development on the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar.

The Union Home Minister praised Veer Savarkar as a freedom fighter and a "powerful writer". He also hailed Savarkar's song 'Anadi Mi... Anant Mi'. Shah further mentioned that the Hindi version of the song will crores of people.

Paying tribute to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him "a true son of Mother India".

Hailing Veer Savarkar's contribution to India's freedom movement, PM Modi said the nation will not forget his indomitable courage and struggle. He said that Savarkar's sacrifice and dedication for the country will continue to guide the creation of a developed India.

"Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar ji, a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. Even the harshest tortures of the foreign government could not shake his devotion towards the motherland. The grateful nation can never forget the saga of his indomitable courage and struggle in the freedom movement. His sacrifice and dedication for the country will continue to be a guide in the creation of a developed India", PM Modi wrote in his 'X' post.

Other than PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to Veer Savarkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In his 'X' post, Amit Shah believed that Veer Savarkar devoted his whole life towards freeing the Indian society from the "scourge of untouchability and binding it in a strong thread of unity."

"Swatantryaveer Savarkar ji, who crossed the pinnacle of courage and restraint for the freedom of the motherland, made an unforgettable contribution in making national interest an all-India consciousness. Savarkar ji, who made the freedom struggle of 1857 historic with his writings, could not be shaken by the harsh tortures of the British. On his birth anniversary, on behalf of the grateful nation, we offer our heartfelt tributes to Veer Savarkar Ji, who devoted his whole life to freeing the Indian society from the scourge of untouchability and binding it in a strong thread of unity", the 'X' post said.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, in Nashik. Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer and was popularly known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

Savarkar was also a leading figure in the 'Hindu Mahasabha.' Savarkar started participating in the freedom movement while still a high school student and continued doing so while attending Fergusson College in Pune.

He was greatly influenced by the Nationalist leader, Lokmanya Tilak. He got active with groups like India House and the Free India Society while studying law in the United Kingdom.

He also published books that promoted revolutionary methods for achieving total Indian independence.

The British colonial authorities outlawed one of his works, 'The Indian War of Independence', which was about the 1857 'Sepoy Mutiny' or the First War of Independence. (ANI)

