Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Panchayat Pratinidhi Sanmilan at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara in Guwahati on August 29.

The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate the Brahmaputra Wing of Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

During his visit, the Union Minister will attend the inaugural ceremony of the celebration of the birth centenary of former Assam Chief Minister Golap Borbora at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari in Guwahati.

The Assam government and the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have made all arrangements to welcome the Union Home Minister.

According to the Assam State BJP, around 20,000 newly elected panchayat representatives from the NDA will participate in the Panchayat Pratinidhi Sanmilan.

Apart from this, earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on September 8 and inaugurate a bio-refinery at Numaligarh.

Sarma, while addressing a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a bio refinery at Numaligarh, which will convert bamboo to 2G ethanol. The plant has been established at a cost of Rs 4200 crore. The Prime Minister will also take part in a meeting at Numaligarh."

CM Sarma said that at Mangaldoi, he will lay the foundation stone for several key infrastructure projects. He said, "Thereafter, he will go to Mangaldoi in Darrang district and he will lay the foundation stone for the ring road of Guwahati, a new bridge over the river Brahmaputra connecting Kurua and Narengi, and he will also lay the foundation stone for the Darrang Medical College."

Following these engagements, the Prime Minister will return to Guwahati to attend the inaugural ceremony of the year-long centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, organised by the Assam government.

"Thereafter, he will come to Guwahati. He will participate in the inaugural ceremony of the year-long celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, organised by the State government of Assam. It is a day-long programme and we have already started preparations to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Assam on that day," Sarma said. (ANI)

