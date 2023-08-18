Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again will visit the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on August 20 and will also launch the report card of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government, a party leader said.

Shah will visit the state capital Bhopal and then will leave for Gwalior to attend the State Working Committee meeting. The meeting will be held in Atal Auditorium, Gwalior.

“Shah is visiting the state on August 20 and he will launch the report card of the state government in relation to public welfare and achievements of the BJP in its last 20 years of tenure. During this, we will also send LED vans from Bhopal to each assembly constituency regarding the report of the development and poor welfare,” State BJP Chief V D Sharma said.

The home minister will present information from the report card to the media persons about work done on all the issues that BJP has done in these 20 years, he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, Sharma said, “The meeting was held in view of the elections and it was organised in context on many issues.”

Notably, BJP’s CEC on Wednesday discussed poll preparations in Madhya Pradesh and the impact of various welfare schemes of the party’s governments in the state and at the Centre.

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state party leaders to focus on “weak seats” and continue dialogue with people through various programmes.

They said all state leaders were told to work unitedly to get the best results. The meeting related to Madhya Pradesh lasted for about one-and-a-half hours.

The sources said that the meeting discussed ways to maximise the impact of government schemes. They said weak seats in Madhya Pradesh were discussed and BJP's internal survey for the state also came up for discussion. (ANI)

