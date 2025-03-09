Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah unveiled 24 reprinted books by Sastu Sahitya Mudranalay Trust in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the 'Akhand Anandotsav' in Ahmedabad, organized by the Sastu Sahitya Mudranalay Trust, which has been providing quality literature to Gujaratis at affordable prices for 115 years.

Also Read | Mumbai: 5 Labourers Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Water Tank at Bismillah Space Building Located on Dimtimkar Road in Nagpada.

In his address, Amit Shah who is also the Chairman of the Trust, stated that the survival and continuity of any language depends on scholars coming forward to preserve and promote it. He urged scholars, linguists, and enthusiasts of the Gujarati language to protect and nurture the rich literary legacy left by prominent Gujarati writers like Govardhanram Tripathi, Narmad, Mahatma Gandhi, Kakasaheb Kalelkar, Narsinh Mehta, and Sundaram.

The Union Minister highlighted that to foster a culture of reading in Gujarat, then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'Vanche Gujarat' campaign. He praised Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for making a significant financial allocation for libraries in districts and talukas.

Also Read | Honour Killing in Baghpat: Man and His Girlfriend Strangled to Death in UP’s Sadakpur Jonmana Village After Family Members Find Them Together at Her Home.

He remarked that it is the responsibility of writers to enrich literature and make reading more engaging. Reading shapes thoughts and leads people toward the right path. He emphasised that in shaping the future of the nation, the number of people in libraries is equally important as the number of students in schools. A child who develops a habit of reading early and continues it, despite distractions, will be ready to overcome any obstacles in life.

Reminiscing about a lesson imparted to him by his village librarian during childhood, Shah remarked that the journey of reading evolves from curiosity and inquisitiveness to awareness, knowledge acquisition, and ultimately, enlightenment through wisdom. He firmly asserted that there is no substitute for reading when it comes to the betterment of life.

He also lauded Bhikshu Akhandanand's enduring legacy of producing and distributing affordable literature, acknowledging his vision of recognizing the value of reading and making it accessible to all. Books that promote personal growth and knowledge were made available to the public at an affordable cost. Of the 24 reprinted books, many have been published in multiple editions, reflecting their success, the Union Minister noted.

The Union Minister honoured Bhikshu Akhandanand with a verbal tribute, highlighting his multifaceted contributions to medicine manufacturing, periodical publishing, and affordable literature dissemination. He also commended the current trustees and administrators for their dedication to upholding Bhikshu Akhandanandji's vision of literary publication.

During the Akhanda Anandotsav event, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel affirmed that the books of Sastu Sahitya Mudranalaya are an integral part of our educational, cultural, and literary heritage. He emphasized that the Sastu Sahitya Trust, inspired by Bhikshu Akhandanand, is more than just a printing press--it is a vital institution that sustains and enriches Gujarat's education and literature, preserving a legacy that is unique.

The Chief Minister highlighted that since its establishment in 1907, this institution has been illuminating and inspiring society for 116 years through the power of language, literature, and education. He commended the Sastu Sahitya Trust for making a diverse range of reading materials--covering topics such as religion, health, biographies of great personalities, and nation-building--accessible to the public at affordable prices.

He further emphasized that the core objective of Sastu Sahitya is to nurture a culture of reading while providing high-quality literature that instills national values in readers. Expressing confidence in this mission, he affirmed that it would be successfully realized under the leadership and guidance of the esteemed Home Minister and Trust President, Amit Shah.

Quoting a Sanskrit proverb, the Chief Minister observed that the world offers only two true elixirs: the company of good people and friendship with books. To foster a reading culture among the younger generation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, launched the 'Vanche Gujarat' campaign, encouraging lakhs of people to rekindle their passion for reading.

Highlighting the state government's commitment to advancing the Prime Minister's initiative, the Chief Minister stated that the government has ensured excellent library facilities for reading enthusiasts in every taluka.

He announced that this year's budget includes an allocation of Rs 16 crore for establishing new libraries in 71 taluka centers, along with plans to develop e-library facilities in 53 libraries located in tribal areas. The Chief Minister hailed the Akhanda Anandotsav event as a testament to the vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi,' emphasizing its role in the timely preservation, enrichment, and revitalization of the state's rich literary heritage.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sastu Sahitya Mudranalaya would continue to inspire the nation-building process through publications that preserve, honor, and celebrate our rich literary heritage.

Notably, Union Minister Amit Shah has written the preface for all 24 books reprinted by Sastu Sahitya.

Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, renowned writer Raghuveer Chaudhary, trustees of Sastu Sahitya Mudranalaya Trust Harshad J Shah, Paresh Amin, and Prashant Amin, along with local MLAs, well-known writers, and a large gathering of literature enthusiasts, attended the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)