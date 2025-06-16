New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): A high-level meeting on civil aviation security, chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, is set to take place on June 17 in the wake of the recent Air India plane crash, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the meeting will bring together top officials, including the Civil Aviation Secretary, a representative from the Gujarat government, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and other key agencies to review the incident and assess security protocols across the aviation sector.

Earlier today, a Boeing team and officials of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) arrived in Ahmedabad to inspect the site of the Air India plane crash.

An investigation is underway to find the reasons that led to the tragic incident on June 12.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Earlier today, an expert from the UK who reached the Air India Plane Crash site in Ahmedabad to conduct an inspection, said, "Maybe we will be able to speak later...We saw what you guys can see...It's just the same, as you can see from here."

Meanwhile, the Additional Medical Superintendent of Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital said on Monday that the DNA sample matches in the Air India plane crash have reached 92, corresponding to 87 individuals, due to some duplication.

Speaking to the media, Dr Rajnish Patel said that 47 bodies have been dispatched to various districts so far.

"Of the bodies brought to Civil Hospital, DNA matching of 92 (body remains) is completed, of this (the number of) individuals is 87 because there is duplication. 47 bodies have been dispatched from here...Bodies have been dispatched to Kheda, Ahmedabad, Kota, Mahesana, Bharuch, Vadodara, Aravalli, Anand, Junagarh, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Mahisagar and Bhavnagar," Dr Patel said. (ANI)

