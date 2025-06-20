Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging a "grave breach of privilege" and a "threat to life" after his convoy was allegedly attacked in the Budge Budge area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on the previous day.

Majumdar, who is also the BJP's West Bengal unit president, was visiting the area on Thursday to meet party workers who were reportedly injured after being attacked outside the Budge Budge-1 BDO office on Wednesday.

His visit triggered tensions in the area, where TMC supporters allegedly surrounded his convoy, raised slogans, and pelted it with stones.

In a letter written to the Speaker under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, Majumdar, the Balurghat MP, described the attack as a serious threat not only to his life but also to the safety of those accompanying him.

He stated that the mob, reportedly comprising TMC workers, gheraoed and violently attacked his convoy, damaging vehicles and injuring several individuals.

"The attack posed a direct and serious threat to my life and the lives of those present," the letter said.

Majumdar said Diamond Harbour Police District Superintendent of Police Rahul Goswami was physically present at the spot but "failed to take any preventive or protective action," which the minister termed as "wilful negligence" and "dereliction of duty."

He also noted that the SDPO of Diamond Harbour was absent from the scene despite prior intimation of his scheduled visit.

"The situation was brought under control only due to the timely intervention of CISF personnel assigned to me as I have Z category security cover provided by the Union government," Majumdar wrote.

Calling the incident an "assault on the dignity and privilege of a Member of Parliament", Majumdar urged the Speaker to treat the matter as contempt of the House and refer it to the Committee of Privileges for appropriate action.

"This incident not only endangered the life of a public representative but also constitutes a direct assault on the dignity and privilege of a Member of Parliament.

"Such acts of violence and inaction by state officials severely compromise the democratic functioning of our institutions and the constitutional rights granted to elected members of this House," the letter stated.

The BJP leader also took to social media to express his outrage.

"Yesterday in Budge Budge, Diamond Harbour, I was subjected to a brutal, orchestrated attack by TMC-backed criminal mobs, while the @WBPolice stood as mute, spineless spectators.

"The police not only failed to act during the violence, they also failed to take any preventive action, despite clear signs of escalating tension. Even when a Union Minister of State and sitting Member of Parliament was targeted, the state machinery looked the other way," Majumdar posted on X, attaching a copy of his letter to the Speaker.

"This is a grave breach of parliamentary privilege... a direct and dangerous assault on Indian democracy. Today, I have formally apprised Hon'ble Speaker Shri @ombirlakota ji of this shocking breakdown of law and order in West Bengal," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)