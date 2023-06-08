Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur on June 18 as part of the BJP's 'Maha Jan Sampark' programme to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

BJP chief J P Nadda will also hold a rally in Hoshiarpur on June 14, said the party's Punjab unit general secretary Jeevan Gupta.

Shah is also scheduled to hold a rally in Haryana's Sirsa later this month.

Gupta said at these rallies both leaders will present the report card of the BJP government at the Centre, detailing India's progress and achievements in the last nine years.

Under the one-month-long 'Maha Jan Sampark' programme which started on June 1, BJP workers are reaching out to the people, apprising them about the achievements of the Central government.

