Union Minister Anurag Thakur carries out cleanliness drive in the area around Humayun's Tomb in Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Under the month-long 'Clean India' initiative as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of the country's independence, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday carried out a cleanliness drive in the area around Humayun's Tomb in the national capital.

Speaking to media here during the drive, Thakur said that Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry has started an initiative to collect 75 lakh kilograms of plastic and waste from October 1 to 31.

"India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. We have to make India clean and beautiful. Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry has started an initiative to collect 75 lakh kilograms of plastic and waste from October 1 to 31. Collected over 30 lakh kilograms across the nation within 10 days," said Union Minister.

He further said that if everyone becomes aware and throws waste in dustbins, then perhaps there will be no need to have such cleanliness drives in the future.

The Department of Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava is organising a nationwide Clean India Programme from October 1, 2021, to October 31, 2021.

The programme is being organised in 6 lakh villages of 744 districts across the country through the networks of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) affiliated Youth Clubs and National Service Scheme affiliated Institutions.

Swacchta Abhiyan was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and since then, remarkable headway can be noticed in this regard.

The Clean India programme is a continuation of the initiative spearheaded by the Prime Minister with renewed focus and commitment. (ANI)

