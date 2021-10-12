Bengaluru, October 12: A shocking incident has come to light from Bengaluru where a 58-year-old man stabbed his son to death after a heated argument over business-related issues. Reports inform that the accused has been detained for allegedly stabbing his 29-year-old son to death at their residence in KHB Colony near Kamakshipalya on Monday. According to a report by TOI, the accused has been identified as Gururaj while his son has been identified as Santosh G. The father-son duo ran a driving school and operated as touts at the regional transport office (RTO).

Soon after the incident was reported, Police swung to action and began an investigation into the matter. According to the cops, Gururaj used to fight with his son and always blamed and accused him of being incapable of continuing their business. On Monday, the man asked his son about documents related to a vehicle that his son failed to produce. The duo began abusing each other and in a fit of rage, Gururaj allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed his son in the chest. Tamil Nadu Honour Killing: 24-Year-Old Dalit Man Stabbed to Death by Lover's Father in Kumbakonam.

Soon after, the family members rushed Santosh to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries. The suspect tried to destroy evidence but was nabbed by the police. As per details by Sanjeev M Patil, deputy commissioner of police (west), the father and son fought in their house and it ended in murder. The suspect was detained for questioning and a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence) has been registered.

