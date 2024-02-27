New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye Anthem on X on Tuesday. The campaign is aimed at encouraging young voters to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a clarion call towards making the electoral process more participative and invited people from all walks of life to spread the message of the "Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye" campaign in their style among first-time voters. The PM shared his message via a post on X.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Announces Four Candidates from Delhi, One from Haryana for LS Polls; Check Complete List (Watch Video).

Announcing the launch of the anthem on X, Anurag Thakur said, "A clarion call was given by our Honourable PM Modi in his recent Mann Ki Baat address and as the Nation gears up for its biggest festival of democracy, I urge all of you to join the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign and encourage young voters to exercise their democratic right.

Here it is, Tune in now to the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye Anthem and share it with everyone.

Also Read | Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court Lists Matter for Clarification on Framing Charges of Former WFI Chief.

Let's take the campaign forward in our own ways & styles.

Let's embrace this responsibility and celebrate the power of our collective voices online

@mygovindia and in the colleges!"

It is noteworthy that the anthem is an effort to contribute to the campaign launched by the Election Commission of India towards voter awareness.

Speaking about the campaigning in his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Modi said that the campaign focuses on encouraging first-time voters to participate in the electoral process in large numbers. He added, "Bharat is proud of its youth power which is full of passion and energy and the more youth participate in the electoral process, the better the results will be for the country."

The Prime Minister had further said that the 18th Lok Sabha will be a symbol of the aspirations of youth and this has increased the value of the youth vote manifold. The Prime Minister had also appealed to the influencers of the nation on Instagram and YouTube, from the film industry, literature, and other professionals to actively participate in this campaign and motivate first-time voters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)