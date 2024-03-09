West Singhbhum (Jharkhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): Minister of Tribal Affairs, Agriculture, and Farmers Welfare Arjun Munda inaugurated the 3-day National Dairy Mela and Agricultural Exhibition at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand on Saturday.

According to a release from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Dairy Mela is a platform where efforts have been made to bring the latest technologies in dairy science to the farmers. There is a need for the country's farmers and cattle rearers to adopt scientific methods to augment milk production.

In his address, Munda said that this event is being organised on the land of Kolhan with the aim of promoting agriculture. He said that today the country is progressing in the field of agriculture, but our region is quite backward. But, now we will work to advance agricultural work in this area.

The Union Minister said that the first such event in Jharkhand is being organized on the land of Kolhan by the National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal, Haryana.

"During this time, information was received from the institute that we can increase milk production here, and I will try to open one of its centres in this area so that people can get help with milk production," he added.

Munda expressed his gratitude to the farmers who contribute a lot to the country's economy and urged the farming community to take advantage of several important schemes launched by the government, like PM Fasal Bima and PM Kisan Samridhi.

The Union Minister visited the stalls that were set up and interacted with the Farmers Producer Organization's (FPO's) and the local farmers. He said that the country has become self-reliant in food production due to the hard work of our farmers and technologies developed by agricultural scientists, like the introduction of agricultural drones being used for crop spraying and crop monitoring.

Director, National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal Dhir Singh, said that as a part of the 'Amrit Kaal' Utsav, this fair will establish new dimensions by expanding innovative agricultural technology in the field of livestock production management and dairy processing for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 in line with the vision of the Prime Minister.

As per the release, more than 6 thousand cattle rearers, farmers, input dealers, entrepreneurs, students, officers and employees of government and non-government departments are participating in this fair, in which the technologies developed by various research institutes of the country, district level departments - District Horticulture Department, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Agriculture Department, NABARD Bank, District Sericulture Department, District Irrigation Department, Women and Child Development Department etc., are being demonstrated to the stakeholders in which more than 50 exhibition Stalls of agricultural technologies, cows, goats and other animals has also been set up.

For the all-round development of livestock and agriculture in the tribal areas, along with a beauty contest of advanced breed animals, animal health medical camps are also being organized, it added. (ANI)

