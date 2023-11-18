Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 18 (ANI): In the run-up to the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday expressed confidence of the BJP's victory.

Voting in Rajasthan will be held on November 25.

"Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and I are going to Udaipurwati and Nawalgarh today to attend public meetings and we are winning both seats," Meghwal said.

As the voting for the assembly election nears, the war of words between Congress and BJP leaders has intensified.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Rahul Gandhi and his family on Friday, saying that all four generations of the 'Gandhi Parivaar' were against the development of the Other Backward Class (OBC).

Addressing an election rally in Nasirabad, Amit Shah said, "These days, Rahul Gandhi is consistently speaking about OBC communities. All four generations of the Gandhi family, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and now Rahul Gandhi himself, have been against the development of OBC."

Highlighting the BJP's efforts, Shah mentioned, "It was the BJP that made the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) a constitutional body. We also gave the nation its first OBC Prime Minister. Congress never worked for backward communities; they only made false promises to them."

While on an election campaign in Rajasthan, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed concern over the rising inflation on Friday, emphasising that the economic strain has become so pronounced that women are apprehensive about managing their expenses during the festive season.

During her campaign in Rajasthan's Sagwara, Dungarpur district, Priyanka Gandhi recounted her visit to Madhya Pradesh, "Women in Madhya Pradesh shared their worries about festival-related expenditures. They highlighted the challenges of cooking, hosting guests, purchasing household items, lighting diyas, fulfilling children's requests for firecrackers, and buying new clothes".

On Friday, the voting concluded in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The first phase of the Chhattisgarh and Mizoram polls took place on November 7. The polling in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for all the state assembly elections is scheduled for December 3. (ANI)

