Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 9 (ANI): Daulal Vaishnaw, father of Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, passed away at AIIMS Jodhpur on Tuesday. He was 82.

He was ill for the past few days and was admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur after his condition deteriorated.

A respected senior advocate by profession, Daulal Vaishnaw hailed from Jeevant Kala village in Rajasthan's Pali district. Known for his simplicity, integrity, and social commitment, he was a revered figure in the legal and social circles of the region.

Ashwini Vaishnaw flew in from Delhi earlier on Tuesday and was able to meet his father before his demise.

The public viewing was held from 3:00 pm.to 4:00 pm at the family residence in Jodhpur, where thousands, including prominent leaders and citizens, gathered to pay their respects.

The cremation took place at 5:15 pm at Kaga Swargashram Crematorium, Nagauri Gate, Jodhpur, where a large number of people, including family members were present.

Notable attendees included Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Pali Lok Sabha member PP Chaudhary, senior BJP leader Rajendra Gehlot, former minister Lumba Ram, and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Brajesh Singh among others.

Dau Lal Vaishnaw is survived by two sons - Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anand Vaishnaw - and two daughters.

A prayer meeting (Uthavana) will be held on July 10, from 4:00 p.m to 6:00 pm at Mahaveer complex, Jodhpur. (ANI)

