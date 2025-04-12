Patna (Bihar) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Saturday took part in the Baba Chauharmal Festival in Mokama, a prominent annual event celebrated by the Dalit community in Bihar.

Addressing the gathering, Paswan spoke emotionally about the connection people had with his father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, and how people supported him when he was the only MP of his party.

"...This is not just a crowd, we've to understand their enthusiasm. The people are coming today with full enthusiasm, without caring for themselves, with the thought that the relationship they had with my father, they want to establish the same relationship with me too. This strength increases my energy, increases my courage... I got this love from them even in those three years when Chirag Paswan was nothing; he was the only MP of his party; even then, these people supported me ..." Chirag Paswan said.

Chirag Paswan recalled that he received immense support from the people even during his difficult period.

"I got this love from them even in those three years when Chirag Paswan was nothing; he was the only MP of his party; even then, these people supported me ..." he added.

The Baba Chauharmal Festival holds immense cultural and political significance, especially for the Paswan (Dusadh) community, which considers Chauharmal a folk hero who symbolizes resistance and social justice.

Paswan's participation comes at a time when political mobilisation is gaining momentum as the Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies are likely to held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020. (ANI)

