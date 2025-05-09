New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan on Friday held a review meeting with senior ministry officials to discuss the availability of food items in the country.

This meeting aimed to ensure uninterrupted food supply nationwide and address public concerns about food availability.

The meeting reviewed the current stock position of food grains, with Minister Paswan emphasising the importance of maintaining sufficient reserves.

The government is focused on ensuring food security and addressing misinformation about food grain stocks. Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi assured that the country has sufficient food grain reserves exceeding necessary standards.

Joshi urged people not to believe misleading propaganda about the food supply. Additionally, he warned against hoarding or stockpiling food items, stating that anyone found engaging in such practices will face prosecution under the relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act.

In a post on X, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Don't believe in propaganda messages regarding food stocks in the country. We have ample food stocks, far exceeding required norms. DON'T PAY HEED TO SUCH MESSAGES. Traders, wholesalers, retailers or business entities which engage in trading of Essential Commodities are directed to cooperate with Law Enforcement agencies. Any person indulging in hoarding or stockpiling shall be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act."

The government is closely monitoring food stocks to prevent shortages and ensure availability of essential items. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan confirmed that food grain stocks are ample, and there is no shortage of essential items.

"As the agriculture department, our responsibility is to ensure food security. Our agricultural reserves are full. Whether wheat, rice or other grains, we have sufficient quantities. The soldiers are posted on the border, and the scientists are with the farmers in the fields...It is our responsibility to work with the farmers in the fields and increase production...," said Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a press conference in Delhi today.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national. (ANI)

