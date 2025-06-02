Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hoists the national flag at BJP office in Hyderabad on Telangana Formation Day (Photo/BJP Official)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP state President G Kishan Reddy on Monday hoisted the national flag at the BJP state office in Nampally, Hyderabad, on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day. BJP MP Eatala Rajender and other senior party leaders were also present at the celebration.

Speaking to ANI after the flag hoisting ceremony, Kishan Reddy launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Congress-led state government.

"Telangana state was formed with the slogan of water, funds, and employment, but the former Chief Minister of Telangana, KCR's family got all these. He said he would make Telangana a golden state, but his family became a golden family," said Kishan Reddy.

He further targeted the present Congress government, alleging that it too was indulging in exploitative practices. "Now, the Congress government is also collecting RRR tax. When we come to power in Telangana, we will develop the state," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, paid a floral tribute to Telangana Martyrs at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park.

In a post on X, Revanth Reddy wrote,"For the aspirations of the martyrs. For the aspirations of the people. For the welfare of the poor. For the dreams of farmers. For the economic self-reliance of girls. For the golden future of the youth. For the vision of Telangana Rising,on this auspicious day, let us renew our commitment. Happy Formation Day to the people of the state."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on Telangana Statehood Day. He noted the state's contribution to the nation and wished the people "success and prosperity."

Meanwhile, marking Telangana's 11th Formation Day, President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in extending warm greetings to its people, praising its rich cultural legacy and dynamic growth story.

In a message shared on social media, the President lauded Telangana's journey as a young state swiftly emerging as a hub of cultural pride and economic progress.

In a post on X, the President of India wrote, "Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! This young State has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant modern ecosystem of economic and technological development. I wish that Telangana's people march on the path of progress and prosperity."

Telangana was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the state's first Chief Minister, following elections in which the party secured a majority. (ANI)

