New Delhi [India], August 7(ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy on Thursday lashed out at the Telangana government, accusing it of misusing the 42 per cent reservation meant for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies by diverting a portion of it to Muslim communities. He alleged that this move was politically motivated and aimed at appeasing certain sections of the electorate.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Reddy said the bill on OBC reservations has been pending as the President's opinion was not sought due to inaction by the state government and the Governor. He added that the issue would be raised in a protest scheduled for tomorrow.

"The issue of reservation was halted when the Governor failed to forward the matter for Presidential assent. Now, Congress is trying to create confusion to cover up its failure. Out of the 42 per cent reservation, 10 per cent has been allocated for Muslims. Leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and Mohammed Azharuddin are among those who may benefit. This is unjust to the genuine backwards classes," Reddy said.

He added, "The Bharatiya Janata Party will fight to protect the rights of the backwards classes. Congress has not fulfilled the six guarantees it made before the elections in Telangana. To divert attention from its failures, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has rushed to Delhi with this issue in hand."

Reddy also linked the developments to the INDIA alliance meeting and alleged that Congress and its allies were playing vote bank politics.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi threw her weight behind Telangana's Congress government in their fight for 42% reservation for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) in education, employment, and local governance.

The Telangana Assembly passed two bills in March to enhance OBC quotas, but they are still awaiting Presidential assent.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led a massive protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding immediate approval for the Backward Classes Reservation Bills. Congress leaders, ministers, MPs, and MLAs joined the dharna, raising slogans and voicing their support for the OBC community.

The Telangana government conducted a comprehensive caste survey, which found that OBCs account for 56.36% of the state's population. Based on this data, the government aims to provide 42% reservation to OBCs in education, jobs, and political positions. However, the BJP-led Centre is allegedly stalling the bills, prompting the Congress to protest.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha is currently on a 72-hour hunger strike since Monday at Dharna Chowk, demanding urgent clearance of the Bill.

The Telangana OBC Reservation Bill aims to increase the quota for OBCs in local body elections to 42 per cent, reflecting the demographic strength and longstanding demand of backwards communities in the state. (ANI)

