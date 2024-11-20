Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and offered prayers on Wednesday.

During the VIP darshan hours, he had a glimpse of the deity and later received Vedic blessings from the priests at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. TTD officials presented him with the temple's sacred offerings (Tirtha Prasadams). Afterward, he spoke to the media outside the temple.

Speaking to media persons outside the temple after taking darshan expressed happiness on the temple administration's decision to transfer non-Hindu workers to other places.

"...There was a long-standing demand that non-Hindus should not work in the Tirumala temple premises and only those who believe in Sanatan Dharma should work there. I am happy that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken this decision to transfer the non-Hindus from there. I welcome this decision," he said.

"Such a decision should be taken everywhere," he added.

Earlier, the TTD Board passed a resolution requiring non-Hindus employed by the board to either take voluntary retirement or opt for a transfer to other government departments in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, TTD chairman BR Naidu said, "I moved the resolution to the board yesterday. The board has unanimously accepted. We have identified some people (staff at TTD), non-Hindus...I wanted to meet those people personally, and I would request them to take VRS. If they are not interested, we will transfer or maybe grant deputation to other government departments, like Revenue, Municipality, or any corporation. So, that is our intention."

In October, BR Naidu was appointed the new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman. He said that he intended to work without the intention of gaining anything.

His appointment comes a month after the controversy over Tirupati Prasadam began. This issue arose when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasadam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government. (ANI)

