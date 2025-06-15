Hyderabad, Jun 15 (PTI) Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here.

The union minister suggested to the CM that a Centre of Excellence be established for VFX, Gaming, and Audio-Visual sectors in Telangana as it would be useful in enhancing the skills of ITI students, an official release said.

Responding to Chaudhary's suggestion, Reddy informed the union minister that the state government plans to set up the CoE within the upcoming Young India Skill University, and that the centre would be integrated with various ITIs.

The union minister congratulated the chief minister on the establishment of the Young India Skill University.

The CM requested the union minister to extend support to the university under the National Skill Training initiative.

Chaudhary urged Reddy to provide free electricity to all ITIs. Responding to this, the CM immediately instructed officials to set up solar power systems in the ITIs in Telangana.

The CM also directed the officials concerned to upgrade the syllabus in ITIs in line with the evolving needs of modern industries and ordered the formation of a special committee for the purpose, the release added.

Reddy, in a post on 'X', said he had a wonderful interaction and a wide-ranging discussion with Jayant Chaudhary.

Ever since both met for the first time at the inauguration of “TelanganaRising” pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, Chaudhary has become a big supporter of the passionate mission of Telangana in the area of skills development, Reddy said in the post.

"Skills rule the world, and therefore, we must ensure our youth have the best skills in the world," is a mantra we seem to share. He has assured total support in several areas, where we are looking to collaborate and work together with the Central government," the CM said.

