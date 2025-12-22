Gaya (Bihar) [India], December 22 (ANI): Reaffirming his commitment to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has said that he would not abandon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while stressing that the government must continue to address his concerns and work.

Highlighting the legacy of Dashrath Manjhi, the Union Minister said that had Manjhi belonged to a different caste, he would have already been honoured with a President's Award. The HAM (S) chief added that he is in discussion with Prime Minister Modi to confer the President's Award on Dashrath Manjhi.

Manjhi also acknowledged that differences of opinion occasionally arise with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but described them as issues between brothers. He said he has always stood by Nitish Kumar and cited the hijab controversy as an example of when he was the first to come out in the Chief Minister's defence.

These remarks come in the backdrop of Manjhi's earlier statements in which he questioned the leadership of his son and Bihar minister Santosh Manjhi.

He said that Santosh Manjhi didn't present the party's demands forcefully within the NDA, resulting in fewer seats for the party in the Assembly elections.

Accusing the NDA of reneging on its promises, Manjhi said his party deserved a Rajya Sabha seat and asserted that, if necessary, it could contest elections independently to strengthen itself. He also clarified that the party is not seeking ministerial positions at the Centre or in the state.

Addressing party resources, Manjhi said there was no financial crunch in strengthening the organisation.

"I receive Rs 5 crore every year under the MP fund. Others take a 10 per cent commission," he remarked. Referring to his son, he added that even collecting five per cent could generate substantial funds for the party. (ANI)

