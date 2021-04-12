New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday launched a pension awareness programme to mark 75 years of India's independence, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

As part of the “Amrut Mahotsav” to commemorate India @75, the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare will organise a wide range of activities, characterised by “75” serial figure, it said.

The Minister of State for Personnel said it would be a highly innovative and creative method of observing the 75th year of India's independence by dedicating it to the cause of pensioners and elder citizens.

This, he said, would personify the real essence of “Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav” by addressing the elder citizens through one of the youngest mediums of social platform.

Among the various activities envisaged over the next one year or so, an important one would be the dissemination of a series of 75 important rules for family pensioners through two tweets per week on social media during the coming year, the statement said.

These tweets are being put in the form of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to enhance awareness about the various aspects of pension rules and recent reforms brought in for the welfare of pensioners belonging to all sections, including the family pensioners, it said.

The other “75” related activities would be the imparting of training on “Bhavishya” (online pension sanction module) through 75 offices of the government of India, the statement said.

All these offices will be first imparted training through a video conference followed by a question-answer session, it said.

Training of Bhavishya will start from April 2021 in multiple sessions across central government organisations, the statement said.

Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) offices at different locations across the country will also be covered in this training, it said.

Similarly, going by the rule of “75”, an online workshop on pension awareness rules for senior government pensioners and family pensioners will be held for those above the age of 75 years, the statement said.

A series of online workshops will be conducted across the country through video conference beginning from May 2021, it said.

This would cover the maximum number of cities and workshops will also be conducted region wise, the statement added.

