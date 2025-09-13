Bajalta (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] September 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh visited the flood-affected Bajalta village, which is 13 km away from the city of Jammu, on Saturday.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, visited the cloudburst-hit Gadhgaram area of Rajgarh Tehsil in Ramban district, where five people were killed.

During the visit, Sharma interacted with the affected families and assured them of full support from the Centre and the administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring relief and rehabilitation for those impacted by the cloudburst and the flash floods.

He further added that steps would be taken to help people rebuild their lives who are affected by cloudbursts.

Meanwhile, efforts are currently underway to locate missing persons, while officials are coordinating with residents to provide basic relief materials. However, in the Tanger area of Ramban district, several houses have developed cracks due to land subsidence caused by continuous heavy rainfall. As a result, the administration has declared the area unsafe and has advised residents to temporarily vacate their homes. (ANI)

Speaking to ANI, Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju said that cracks have developed in around 20-25 houses.

"There is an atmosphere of panic here. At night, we received calls about sinking land. By morning, reports suggested subsidence up to 1-1.5 feet. Cracks have developed in around 20-25 houses. We inspected the situation and want to assure people that the government will make all arrangements and relocate them to safer locations," Ramban MLA Raju told ANI.

The region has witnessed continuous heavy rainfall in recent days, resulting in swollen rivers and flash flood-like conditions across multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ramban. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further damage. (ANI)

