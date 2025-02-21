Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated a a state-of-the-art MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) centre at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia District Hospital in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Hospital is situated in Murar locality in the district. The MRI machine with a capacity of 1.5 Tesla worth Rs 13 crores has been installed here and with this modern facility, high quality tests will now be available to patients in a more easy and accessible manner.

"Today is a big day for the District Hospital as the MRI center has been inaugurated by Union Minister Scindia. It is going to benefit the public a lot because the MRI examination which costs around Rs 5000-6000 in market, will be done here at Rs 1500 max. The Madhya Pradesh government and CM Mohan Yadav have also contributed immensely in installation of the MRI machine. It is installed on the PPP model and under this model machines are being set up in district hospitals. Earlier, a machine was set up in Bhopal and now in Gwalior," said Dr Sachin Srivastava, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO, Gwalior).

He further added that the tests would be conducted according to the recommendations of the doctors. The test facilities will be available for Private patients as well. The MRI test will be free for patients of Ayushman card holders and BPL (Below Poverty Line) cards.

Union Minister Scindia told ANI, "The installation of an MRI machine at the hospital worth Rs 13 crores is a huge achievement for Gwalior. Now, our hospital in Morar has taken a modern look. I want to thank the administration, the Health Department, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our local workers who struggled with me and helped me in shaping the hospital."

Meanwhile, reacting to the upcoming "Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit" (GIS) 2025 which is scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25, Union Minister Scindia said that new records will be formed under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yadav.

"Madhya Pradesh is located in the heart of the country and the state will also move forward in the field of industry and revolution. CM Mohan Yadav is working hard in this direction and I believe that a new interest for investment has increased in Madhya Pradesh these days," he added.

The GIS will take place in the state capital Bhopal on February 24 and 25. The two-day program will be organized aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal on February 24. Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing ceremony on the second day of the summit. (ANI)

