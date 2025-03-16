Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Sunday instructed the district administration team and Kamala Raja Hospital's team to investigate the fire incident caused by a blast in the air conditioner of the hospital's ICU ward.

Taking to social media X, Scindia wrote in a post that he gave instructions to the district administration and hospital management to investigate the incident.

"The incident of fire in the ICU of the Obstetrics Department at Kamalaraja Hospital in Gwalior last night is extremely unfortunate.

In this regard, I have spoken to the district administration and hospital management and have given instructions to immediately investigate the incident and strictly implement the safety standards," the post read.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also spoke to the patients of the hospital, as per official sources.

Dr RKS Dhakad, speaking to ANI, said that CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had spoken to the patients, and a report of the incident had been sent to the OB-GYN department, the Principal Secretary, the Commissioner of Medical Education, and the Chairman.

Giving information about the incident, he stated that the fire eventually caught the foam mattresses which caused a sense of panic among patients.

"I mentioned this in a detailed report to the head of the OB-GYN department... The Super Speciality hospital is only 100 metres away... Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to the patients... I have sent a report of the incident to the Principal Secretary, Commissioner of Medical Education, Chairman, and OSD of both the Ministers..." the official said, speaking to ANI.

"The fire eventually caught the foam mattresses, which caused black smoke to start spreading towards other wards, causing panic among the patients," he further stated.

He also mentioned that there were a total of 125 patients in the hospital, a majority of them pregnant women and 16 patients in the ward where the fire took place.

"There were around 125 patients admitted in the Kamla Raja hospital, most of whom were pregnant women. There were 16 patients in that ward... Our staff managed to evacuate all 16 patients safely... Our staff shifted all the patients to the nearby Super Speciality hospital in ambulances... All the patients are safe... Some patients who were discharged or about to be in the morning went home on their own will." he said. (ANI)

