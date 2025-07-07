Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Minister L Murugan on Monday launched several healthcare initiatives and services under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and other welfare campaigns at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Chennai.

The Union Minister reaffirmed the Centre's focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for several healthcare schemes.

After launching the healthcare initiatives, L Murugan said, "I am pleased to participate in this event and launch several healthcare initiatives dedicated to the welfare of the people. After witnessing the facilities at the college, I could sense the care and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the well-being of workers."

Highlighting the Centre's achievements over the past 11 years, the Minister said, "Medical colleges and faculty have significantly increased across India. The number of medical seats has risen and will continue to expand in the coming years."

He also said that the government was not only focusing on workers but was also extending support to persons with disabilities.

"The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras (Prime Minister's Medical Stores) have been set up to ensure affordable access to quality medicines for all. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is always concerned about the nation's health. That's why he implemented the Arogya Mandir scheme, Ayushman Bharat, and Jan Aushadhi Kendras," he said.

"Apart from that, the medical college infrastructure has also increased. 75,000 new MBBS seats have been added. Every district now has a medical college, and the number of medical seats is rising... Before 2014, there were only 7 AIIMS, but in the last 11 years, 15 new AIIMS have been established in the country," he added.

Murugan stressed the importance of preventive healthcare and urged citizens to reduce daily oil consumption by at least 10 per cent to lead healthier lives.

"India's medical infrastructure is growing rapidly, and many more development projects are in the pipeline. Every District should have a medical college," he stated.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed appointment letters to 1400 nurses.

CM Gupta said that the government is making efforts to tackle the shortage of medical staff and medicines. Rekha Gupta told the reporters, "It is a matter of great joy that, after many years in the history of the Delhi government, appointment letters for permanent nursing staff have been distributed by the government. F

For years, due to a shortage of staff, Delhi's hospitals have been running in a disorganised manner. The government has made significant efforts within its tenure to fill these vacancies, and today, approximately 1,400 nurses have been given appointment letters."Delhi CM further congratulated the health department and the Health Ministry. (ANI)

