Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The 32nd edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle culminated in a grand celebration of fitness and a strong message against substance abuse with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya riding a cycle along with a massive crowd of over 3000 individuals at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus in Varanasi, a release said.

Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised the importance of keeping the nation's youth away from drugs and encouraged the large crowd gathered at the BHU campus to adopt an active lifestyle, saying, "A healthy body can only lead to a healthy mind, and a healthy mind can only catalyse the nation towards Viksit Bharat."

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Slams Western Media for Speculative Reporting on AI Boeing Crash Probe, Praises AAIB for Decoding Black Box Data.

The special edition of the nationwide cycling initiative was organised in partnership with several educational institutions, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), DAV College Management Committee, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Bal Bharati Public School.

"Sundays on Cycle has transformed into a Jan andolan (mass movement). Today, all educational institutions participated in the Nasha-Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat campaign at over 6,000 locations across the subcontinent. We can only fulfil our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat by eradicating addiction amongst youth. The Government's objective through this initiative is that the country's youth remain fit and healthy and become vital cogs in the nation's progress," Dr Mandaviya said.

Also Read | 'AdFalciVax': India Develops Indigenous Multi-Stage Malaria Vaccine in Major Breakthrough Led by ICMR and DBT-NII.

Dr Mandaviya was joined by Union Minister of State of Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Sports Minister of Uttar Pradesh Girish Chandra Yadav, MLA from Varanasi North Ravindra Jaiswal, MLA from Pindra Varanasi Awdesh Singh, MLA from Varanasi Cant Saurav Srivastava, MLC Dharmendra Singh, MLC Hansraj, Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi S. Rajalingam and Regional Director of SAI Netaji Subhash Regional Centre, Lucknow Atma Prakash, among others.

The cyclists rode inside the Banaras Hindu University campus, traversing through iconic locations like Sir Sunderlal Hospital, Malviya Bhawan, Birla Hostel, IIT Chauraha, Vishwanath Temple, and then returning to the starting point, the Amphitheatre Ground. A sizable crowd also participated in yoga, meditation, and Zumba sessions, making the event a grand celebration of fitness.

"Under the guidance of our Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised across the length and breadth of the country. We are getting some terrific responses from the citizens for this initiative. Today, we organised the cycling campaign at the BHU campus, and I am very happy to say that a massive crowd cycled with us here. The youth understands the disadvantages of indulging in drugs. Somewhere we needed to make a start, and the message is clear that only a healthy youth can lead to a prosperous nation," Raksha Khadse told reporters later.

The Delhi edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle saw an enthusiastic turnout this week, with over 1000 school students from more than 300 schools across the National Capital Region joining the national cycling drive. Indian international cyclists Esow Alben, Mayuri Lute and Sushikala Agashe were present to motivate the young participants.

"As a cyclist, it makes me really happy. I recently visited my hometown in the Andaman Islands for my holidays and saw that the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative is also active there. People are taking these events to higher levels, and I'm happy to see more and more Indians getting involved in fitness," said Esow, bronze medalist at the 2022 Asian Cycling Championships.

Conducted in collaboration with the Raahgiri Foundation, the event also included yoga, Zumba, rope skipping, badminton, as well as a school games zone featuring fun activities such as Snakes & Ladders, carrom, chess, mini golf, and Ludo.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Rope Skipping team led by Dr Shikha Gupta, Raahgiri Foundation, My Bikes and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is organised simultaneously in the capitals of all States and Union Territories besides SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India centres (KICs) across various age groups. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)