New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday inspected the Ministry of Building and Construction (MBC) constructed government quarters in Sarojini Nagar.

Speaking to reporters here, Khattar said, "These government buildings were constructed by the MBC (Ministry of Building and Construction). It is natural for new buildings to have some minor shortcomings. We have been receiving complaints. Today, we are here to inspect the situation... We will have a joint meeting in a week and ensure that the residents here do not face any more inconveniences".

Earlier in the day, Khattar stated that the Gorakhpur nuclear power plant was expected to have all four of it's units operational by 2032 and generate a total of 2,800 megawatts of electricity.

The Gorakhpur power plant received clearance in January 2014.

Speaking to reporters in Fatehabad on Saturday, Khattar said, "Today I visited Gorakhpur's nuclear power plant for the first time. It got clearance in January 2014. Usually, a nuclear power plant takes 13 years to be set up but due to some reasons, two power plant units will be operational by 2031 and two more power plant units will be operational by 2032."

He further added, "All four together will produce 2800 MW of electricity. 50% of the electricity will go to Haryana and 50% to the Centre."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Khattar and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a meeting in Srinagar to discuss the state's power and housing projects.

Following the meeting, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his happiness and said that a lot of work had been done in both the Power and Housing and Urban Affairs departments.

He mentioned that wherever there had been any kind of issues, they were brought to the notice of the Union Government. The Union Minister praised Jammu and Kashmir's progress in the power sector over the past few months and said that the state had moved ahead of others in the power sector, particularly in the implementation of smart meters and prepaid smart meters. (ANI)

