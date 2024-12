Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 23 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday distributed job appointment letters for government positions during the 14th edition of Rozgar Mela held at the BSF campus in Gandhinagar.

Speaking to the mediapersons, the Union Minister said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, a new India is emerging, with new employment opportunities being created in both the government and private sectors and job placements being done. I am happy that in the 14th edition of Rozgar Mela, 8.5 lakh job appointment letters have been given."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits through video conferencing.Addressing the occasion, PM Modi extended wishes to the new recruits."I have had many professional discussions with the youth of India in Kuwait.

After coming here, my first program is with the youth of the country. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the youth and their families," he said.He emphasized that the government's top priority is to make full use of the potential and talent of India's youth."Through Rozgar Mela, we are continuously working in this direction.

"For the past 10 years, there has been a campaign in various government ministries, departments, and institutions to provide government jobs. Even today, over 71,000 youth have been appointed. In the last 1.5 years, our government has provided permanent government jobs to nearly 10 lakh youth. This is a massive record in itself," PM Modi said.

"In previous governments, no such initiative to provide permanent government jobs to youth in mission mode existed, but today, not only are millions of youth getting jobs in the country but these jobs are being provided with complete honesty and transparency," he highlighted.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the development of any country happens through the strength and leadership of its youth.

"Everyone has taken a pledge to build a developed India by 2047. We believe in this pledge because at the heart of every policy and decision in India is the talented youth of the country. Look at the policies of the past decade--Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Startup India, Standup India, Digital India--each of these programs was designed with the youth at the centre. India has changed its policies in the space sector, boosted manufacturing in the defence sector, and the biggest beneficiaries of these changes are the youth," PM Modi said.

Rozgar Mela is a step to provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their participation in nation-building and self-empowerment. (ANI)

