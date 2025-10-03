New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted India's historic expansion in social security coverage from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025, covering over 940 million citizens, as recognised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Mandaviya was addressing the World Social Security Forum (WSSF) 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, where India was conferred with the prestigious International Social Security Association (ISSA) Award 2025 for 'Outstanding Achievement in Social Security'.

Also Read | Air Force Chief AP Singh Emphasises Urgent Need for Self-Reliance in Defence Technology, Says Work on Indigenous 'Sudarshan Chakra' Has Begun (Watch Videos).

Furthermore, following an increase in social protection coverage, India's share in the General Assembly of ISSA has reached thirty (30), the highest vote share for any country.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Government of India, Mandaviya said, "This award is a testament to the vision of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and to our guiding principle of Antyodaya, empowering the last person in the line, which has shaped our journey towards inclusive and universal social protection."

Also Read | From Honeytraps to Hashtags: ISI Targeting 300 to 400 Indian Influencers for Propaganda and Espionage, Says Intelligence Bureau After Arrests of YouTubers Jyoti Malhotra, Wasim Akram and Jasbir Singh.

This triennial award recognises India's exceptional progress in social protection systems globally. The award ceremony was a highlight of the WSSF, a premier global gathering of over 1,200 social security policymakers and professionals from 163 countries. As the fifth recipient of this award since its inception, India joins the leading countries worldwide in the field of Social Protection coverage.

In his address, the Union Minister elaborated on the establishment of an extensive digital public infrastructure in India for the efficient delivery of social security benefits to the last mile, with special reference to the e-Shram portal. "The e-Shram portal is a National Digital Database that serves as a 'One-Stop Solution' connecting over 310 million unorganised workers with social welfare schemes through a multilingual, seamless interface," he stated.

Mandaviya also drew attention to the National Career Service (NCS) portal, which is equipped with robust digital tools to bring job seekers and employers on a common platform.

"Today, NCS has an authenticated database of skilled workforce, which is easily accessible for employers worldwide, and is integrated with e-Shram. This will ensure our skilled youth can access global opportunities without losing their social security benefits," he added.

Earlier in the day, during the plenary session of the World Social Security Summit, Mandaviya also underlined the role of India's two leading social security organisations, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), in providing a wide range of healthcare, insurance, and pension schemes to the nation's workforce.

Speaking on the evolving role of social security in tandem with technological and labour market changes, the Minister said, "We are strengthening our social security through comprehensive policy, process, and digital reforms. India is leveraging technology to create new income opportunities and a social security net through a holistic approach that combines financial access, skilling, self-employment, and digital innovation."

"India stands at the forefront, ready to shape the future and inspire the world's youth," he further emphasised. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)