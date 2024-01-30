Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) and inauguration of nine projects worth Rs 2,367 crore in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

Union Minister Gadkari and CM Yadav also visited the exhibition based on the projects of the National Highway Authority of India organised here on the occasion.

Gadkari also administered the oath of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' to people present in the program.

Addressing the program, CM Yadav said, "Our government has taken a pledge for development and under the guidance of Union Minister Gadkari, we will continue to provide new development gifts to the people of the state."

The Chief Minister further gave details about the nine road projects. Out of these projects, the inauguration of three road projects worth Rs 265 crores was done and the foundation stone laying of six road projects worth Rs 2102 crores was performed. He also extended congratulations to the public on the occasion.

"Mahakoushal (Jabalpur division) is the area where there is maximum potential for development. Therefore, after the formation of the government, our first cabinet meeting was held in Jabalpur, the city of Rani Durgavati. I assure you all that we will leave no stone unturned in the development of the entire area of Jabalpur," the CM said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we all are not getting good roads via Union Minister Gadkari", CM Yadav added. (ANI)

