New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 29 National Highway projects covering 272 km, with an investment of over Rs 5,233 crore, along with Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Deputy CM, Pawan Kalyan, Union MoS Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, MPs, MLAs, and senior officials in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari stated, "Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these projects are designed to eliminate accident-prone black spots and railway crossings, reduce transportation costs, strengthen last-mile connectivity in rural and tribal areas, and decongest key urban centres such as Tirupati, Nellore, and Rayachoty, thereby positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India's growth story."

Gadkari also highlighted a significant drop in India's logistics cost. Improved road infrastructure has brought logistics costs down from 16 per cent to 10 per cent, and is projected to reach 9 per cent by December 2025. This reduction is expected to double exports and boost employment. He noted that the length of National Highways under NHAI has increased by 120 per cent, from 4,000 km in 2014 to 8,700 km in 2025, demonstrating the government's strong focus on infrastructure-led economic growth.

The Madanapalle to Pileru stretch of NH-71 has been transformed into a modern 4-lane corridor spanning 56 kms, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,994 Crore. This significant upgrade includes 9 flyovers, a rail overbridge, 19 major bridges, 5 vehicular underpasses, and 10 local underpasses.

Similarly, the Kurnool to Mandlem section of NH-340C has been upgraded to a 4-lane road with paved shoulders over 31 kms, featuring one flyover, 4 viaducts, 3 local underpasses, and a minor underpass, at a cost of Rs 858 crore.

Alongside these developments, foundation stones are being laid for 27 additional projects aimed at enhancing connectivity across Andhra Pradesh. These will improve access to religious sites like Tirupati, Srisailam, and Kadiri, and tourist destinations such as Horsley Hills and Vodarevu Beach. Seamless links to economic hubs, Sri City, Krishnapatnam Port, and Tirupati Airport will be established. (ANI)

