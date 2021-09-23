New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): On the occasion of 'Haifa Liberation Day', Union Cabinet Minister Parshottam Rupala paid tribute to soldiers at Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk in the national capital on Thursday.

Haifa Liberation Day is observed to mark the Battle of Haifa when on September 23, 1918, Indian soldiers from the Jodhpur, Mysore and Hyderabad Lancers liberated the city of Haifa in Israel.

Speaking at the occasion, the union minister said, "This is the occasion to commemorate the valour of Indian soldiers. This is the place that inspires the countrymen. I would like to remember the bravery of Dalpat Singh ji who led the soldiers after the British commander fled during the critical times in the battle to capture Haifa."

"The spirit of valour with which Haifa was won back is still persistent in the jawans of our country. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji so that he named it Teen Murti-Haifa chowk so that it is connected to the actual site of the mighty place," he added.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General (Retd) VK Singh and others were present at the occasion.

General VK Singh said, "We thank Indresh ji for taking initiatives to commemorate this day. Everyone knows the history to this day. During the First World War, when the Ottoman Empire and axis forces captured Haifa. They had modern weapons."

"British Forces and cavalry from India fought bravely to free Haifa. It was decided that we would attack from difficult terrain on horses. This was an example of the valour of Indian forces when we fought with spears and swords and got Haifa back. Teen murtis are three sainiks of Jodhpur, Hyderabad and Mysore. The Prime Minister House used to be the residence of the British commander in chief," he further said. (ANI)

