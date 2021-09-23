Jhansi, September 23: A man was arrested for allegedly setting her wife's lover on fire in Jhansi city of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on September 21. The victim, identified as 31-year-old Arvind Ahirwar is battling for his life at Jhansi Medical College. The accused man, Shekhar, and his wife Archana have been sent to jail following a complaint by Arvind's brother. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Strangulates Wife To Death in Noida Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair; Arrested.

According to a report by Times of India, Arvind, who hails from Bhopal, had an affair with Archana prior to her marriage. Their relationship continued even when Archana entered into wedlock with Shekhar. It has been alleged that both Arvind and Archana would often meet and had gone to Indore recently. When Shekhar learned about his wife's alleged extramarital affair, he decided to teach Arvind a lesson. Suspecting Wife of Extra-Marital Affair, Man Kills Two Children In Moradabad.

Shekhar, the report said, asked Arvind to come to Jhansi on the pretext of some issues with Archana to be resolved. When Arvind arrived on September 21, he was taken by Shekhar to a secluded place behind the Muktakashi Manch. The accused then poured petrol on Arvind, set him on fire and fled. Some passerby heard Arvind's scream and put off the fire.

When the police were informed, they reached the spot and sent Arvind to Jhansi Medical College. Later, Arvind's family members lodged a complaint against Shekhar and Archana. Acting on the complaint, the police booked the husband-wife duo under Sections 307 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code. They were arrested and sent to jail yesterday. The cops are conducting further investigation.

