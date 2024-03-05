Angul (Odisha) [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday inaugurated a Skill India Centre (SIC) in Angul to equip the youth with employability and new-age skills and open their avenues for employment in domestic and global markets.

While speaking at the event, Pradhan said that the inauguration of the Skill India Centre in Angul marks a commendable initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflecting a steadfast commitment to broadening the scope of skill development and educational infrastructure in the region.

"Our overarching vision is to extend our reach to remote communities, and the revitalization of public education institutions will particularly benefit underprivileged sections of society, empowering them to improve their livelihoods and access better employment opportunities," Pradhan said.

"Around 1000 children will annually benefit from skill enhancement programs offered at the centre, thereby contributing to personal growth as well as the nation's economic development," he added.

The centre has the potential to become the futuristic hub by equipping a vast majority of the young populace with futuristic skills in trades that are in high demand and catalyse entrepreneurship and skill development on a large scale, an official statement said.

It will enable the youth to leverage modern technologies, provide hands-on experiences on new-age technologies and facilitate career advancement that aligns with the demands of the future of work and skill development.

The centre perfectly corresponds with the goals outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is about creating a flexible and dynamic education system that prepares students for the challenges of the real world.

Odisha's youth population is abundant with potential and by offering training on diverse job roles, the centre will play a pivotal role in nurturing their capabilities, fostering innovation and building a New India that resonates seamlessly with the aspirations and goals of the young talent.

By equipping students with skills precisely attuned to industry requirements, SICs will expedite skilled talent hiring, foster an industry-ready workforce and catalyse economic growth. The skilled workforce simultaneously streamlines operations and allows industries to adapt quickly to changing market demands, which in turn, will enhance their overall productivity and efficiency.

By integrating academic knowledge with practical, hands-on experience, the centre stands as a testament to the Government's commitment to promoting technology-enabled development and driving a transformative impact across various sectors, the statement said.

It will impart training to a diverse range of ten courses including Story Board Artist, Graphic Designer, Stitchers - Goods and Garments, Cutter - Goods and Garments, Helper, Barista Executive, F&B Service Associate and IT Helpdesk Assistant.

Furthermore, these centres are poised to play an instrumental role in shaping education by actively engaging with industry experts to design curricula that evolve in tandem with changing industry needs. It promotes standardization, preserves the rich cultural heritage of traditional crafts and generates employment opportunities that meet the demand for skilled talent across diverse industries.

The earlier launches in the districts of Deogarh, Sambalpur and Dhenkanal have been well accepted by the local youth. These concerted efforts aid in establishing the state as a hub for futuristic skills and instil confidence that youth will confidently pursue and succeed in lucrative career opportunities. (ANI)

