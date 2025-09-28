Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the Karur stampede, calling it an "unfortunate incident."

The Union Minister said that precautions must be taken during such events and demanded a proper inquiry into the incident

Speaking to reporters here, Pralhad Joshi said, "It is a very unfortunate incident, and I feel very sorry about it. The state government has ordered an inquiry. I pray that God gives strength to the family members of those who have lost their lives in this incident. Precautions must be taken whenever such events are held. There should be a proper inquiry on this."

The death toll due to a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday evening for his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party has risen to 40.

Karur Collector M Thangavel confirmed on Sunday that at least 40 people died in the incident. The state government announced immediate relief measures, including a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those undergoing medical treatment. Emergency teams and doctors were deployed to provide urgent care, and hospital facilities were strengthened with additional beds to manage the influx of patients.

Addressing a press conference alongside ADGP (Law and Order) S Davidson Devasirvatham, the Collector Thangavel said, "A total of 40 people have died in the stampede so far. The Chief Minister arrived immediately at night and ordered proper treatment for the injured. He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those receiving treatment. A help desk has been opened at the hospital... The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to prevent further deaths."

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur late Saturday night, met the injured, and paid tribute to those who lost their lives.

The Chief Minister further announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government.

Meanwhile, TVK chief and actor Vijay announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh for each bereaved family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. He also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident. "PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO posted on X. (ANI)

