Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday inaugurated a Grade 'A' industrial warehouse in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, in response to the growing demand driven by industrialisation and the expansion of the e-commerce sector in the region.

Speaking to the media, Joshi also asserted that the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has inaugurated 18 warehouses in different states and parts of the country with an investment of Rs 260 crore.

Also Read | HSRP Number Plate Deadline in Maharashtra: Last Day for High-Security Registration Plates Extended to June 30, Non-Compliance To Attract INR 1,000 Fine.

"We have inaugurated 18 warehouses in different states and parts of the country through Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC). An investment of 260 crores has been made in this. There is a huge demand for warehousing in this area due to industrialization and e-commerce business, keeping this in mind, CWC (Central Warehousing Corporation) has made this policy and inaugurated it here," he said.

The Union Minister also emphasised that the Warehouse business is a rapidly expanding business in the country.

Also Read | SP Leader Ramji Lal Suman, Says 'Indian Muslims Don't Consider Babur Their Leader', Defends 'Traitor' Jibe at Rajput King Rana Sanga (Watch Video).

"Our agricultural products are being produced more, considering which this is also a very important initiative. This warehouse will greatly benefit the people of this area in the coming days," Pralhad Joshi said.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth Rs 700 crore were signed to establish the PM MITRA Park at the Lucknow-Hardoi border.

The two MoUs worth Rs 700 crore will follow the Prime Minister's 5F vision--Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, said CM Yogi.

In his address at the Investors Meet for the PM MITRA Park on the Lucknow-Hardoi border, CM Yogi announced the development of two leather parks named after Sant Ravidas.

He highlighted incentives worth Rs 210 crore for investors under the 2017 textile policy and Rs 8 crore under the 2022 policy. CM Yogi emphasised the state's commitment to industrial expansion and employment generation.

"Along with textile, two new leather parks, in the name of Sant Ravidas, will be developed in Uttar Pradesh. 80 of the investors under the 2017 policy of Uttar Pradesh Handloom, Powerloom, Silk, Textile, and Garmenting are receiving an incentive of Rs 210 crore today. Under the 2022 policy, we are giving 44 such investors an incentive of Rs 8 crore. Two MOUs worth Rs 700 crore are also being signed here today for PM MITRA Park. The Prime Minister has said we will connect PM MITRA Park with 5F - Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, which means that we can also export its products," said CM Yogi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)