New Delhi [India] July 7 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the issue of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which disturbed the peace in Kashmir at the BRICS summit, where all member nations condemned it in unison.

He said while talking with ANI, "...Pakistan Army and the government did plan the Pahalgam attack and disturbed the peace that was in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370... PM Modi raised this issue in BRICS, and all the countries there condemned it in one voice..."

While addressing the Pahalgam attack and BRICS condemnation of it, he also responded to political barbs from Team Uddhav aimed at Raj Thackeray over his earlier meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I think Raj Thackeray is a well-known leader of Maharashtra, and he formed a new party after separating himself from Balasaheb Thackeray. He also supported PM Modi... It's not good to object to the meeting. Being a home minister, anybody can meet Amit Shah, and this is what democracy is", Athawale said.

The remarks came a day after the public reunion of the Thackeray brothers.

Earlier, on Monday, PM Modi, while addressing the session on 'Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance', at the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, condemned terrorism as a "grave threat to humanity", underlining the need for urgent reforms in global institutions and highlighting India's commitment to the Global South, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi, during a special media briefing on Sunday (local time), said the Prime Minister's remarks came in the context of discussions on peace, security and multilateral reforms. PM Modi also welcomed the united condemnation by BRICS members of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

"On the session on Peace and Security, Honourable Prime Minister underlined that terrorism was a grave threat facing humanity. In this context, he noted that all the leaders have condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack in the strongest terms. He underlined that the terror attack is an onslaught on all of humanity. He also noted that those funding, promoting and providing safe havens to terrorists must be dealt with in the harshest terms," Ravi said. (ANI)

